Friday, November 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Granit Xhaka set to be out of Arsenal side for Wolves clash after anger with fans

Granit Xhaka set to be out of Arsenal side for Wolves clash after anger with fans

Xhaka was jeered leaving the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, waving his arms, cupping his ears, and removing his jersey after being substituted.

AP AP
London Published on: November 01, 2019 23:30 IST
Granit Xhaka, Arsenal
Image Source : AP

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka speaks to referee Martin Atkinson during the English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is planning to leave Granit Xhaka out of the side to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after his captain responded angrily to abuse from his own fans last weekend.

Xhaka was jeered leaving the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, waving his arms, cupping his ears, and removing his jersey after being substituted.

The midfielder spoke on Thursday about the incident for the first time in a statement blaming the eruption of anger on abuse he had been receiving on social media, including death threats against his family.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has yet to say if Xhaka will lose the captaincy but said on Friday: "I am thinking tomorrow he's not going to play."

Arsenal hosts Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Explaining Xhaka's likely absence, Emery said "now we need also to be focused only, only 100% on the match."

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRohit gives India injury scare, gets hit on thigh during practice Next StoryMade errors in penalty corners and need to improve energy levels, says Manpreet Singh  