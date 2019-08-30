Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique's daughter dies aged nine

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona and Spain manager, announced the tragic death of his daughter on Friday.

Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique announced on Friday that his 9-year-old daughter has died after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.

Luis Enrique posted a message on Twitter on Thursday saying "our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon."

"We will miss you very much but we will remember you every day of our lives in the hope that in the future we will meet again."

He also thanked supporters for "all of the love received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding."

The Spanish Football Federation, in a statement, said that it "mourns the sad loss of little Xana" and it "wants to show our condolences to family and friends, joining us all today to their pain."

The 49-year-old coach left his job with Spain's national team in June because of his daughter's illness. He initially stepped away temporarily and delegated his duties to then-assistant coach Robert Moreno, but eventually resigned to focus solely on his family.

Luis Enrique ended his message by saying Xana "will be the star that guides our family."