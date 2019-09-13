FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India to be held from November 2 to 21 next year

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A file image of FIFA logo

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by India, will be held from November 2 to 21 next year.

The age group showpiece event of the FIFA will be held in four cities across the country.

Last month, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been provisionally confirmed as a venue, pending FIFA approval.

Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Goa and Ahmedabad are in the running for the other three host cities.

India was announced as the host country in March this year.

Spain are the defending champions, having won the title of the biennial tournament in 2018.

As India has got automatic qualification as hosts, it is not entering the Asian qualification campaign in the AFC U-16 Women's Championship which will be held in Thailand from September 15 to 28.