Eden Hazard expected to be fit for ‘clasico’ against Barcelona next month

Madrid (Spain) Published on: November 28, 2019 8:56 IST
Image Source : AP

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard reacts after been injured during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has a bruise on his right leg but is expected to be fit to play in the “clásico” against Barcelona next month.

Hazard was injured in the 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid said Wednesday that Hazard’s recovery “will continue to be assessed,” but he is expected to be sidelined for about 10 days.

Madrid faces Barcelona on Dec. 18 in a match postponed from October because of a separatist rally in the Catalan capital.

Hazard helped to set up Karim Benzema’s opening goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium against PSG. He was replaced by Gareth Bale in the 68th minute.

