David Silva to leave Manchester City at the end of 2019/20 season

IANS IANS
London Published on: June 26, 2019 21:04 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The Spanish midfielder joined Manchester City in 2010 from Valencia, and has since lifted four Premier League titles with the club.

Manchester City's David Silva has said that he will leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who has made 396 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions thus far, has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups since joining City from Valencia in 2010.

The midfielder reportedly said that he intended to leave next season after completing a decade at the club. "This is the last one. Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me," Silva was quoted as saying in the European media.

"Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure," he said.

Silva also hinted that he might be looking for a move away from the Premier League itself. "I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years -- that's it," he said.

Silva had earlier spoken of his desire to return to Spain for family reasons after his career with City came to an end. He missed a few matches during the 2017/18 season to return to his home country where his prematurely born son was undergoing treatment.

