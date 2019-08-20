Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
  Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers admit paying $375,000 to settle sexual assault claim

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers admit paying $375,000 to settle sexual assault claim

Ronaldo's legal team acknowledged that the Juventus forward paid $375,000 "to maintain the confidentiality of their dispute" in a motion filed on Friday asking to dismiss Mayorga's lawsuit.

Las Vegas Published on: August 20, 2019 16:28 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers admit paying $375,000 to settle sexual assault claim

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers have revealed for the first time in court documents that the football superstar paid an amount to settle allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel in 2009.

According to a CNN report, Kathryn Mayorga said Ronaldo paid $375,000 in a settlement and confidentiality agreement after she accused him of sexual assault. 

Ronaldo's legal team acknowledged that the Juventus forward paid $375,000 "to maintain the confidentiality of their dispute" in a motion filed on Friday asking to dismiss Mayorga's lawsuit.

Earlier, Mayorga had claimed to have reached an out of court settlement with the star in 2010, and revealed that she had chosen to speak out against Ronaldo after being inspired by the #MeToo movement.

Ronaldo has always maintained that the encounter was consensual.

