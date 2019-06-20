Copa America: Disappointed Messi still confident of Argentina's chances of reaching quarters

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Disappointed Messi still confident of Argentina's chances of reaching quarters

Amid Argentina's lousy performance in Copa America, team's bigwig Lionel Messi on Thursday said that it would be 'crazy' if they suffer an early exit from the tournament.

"[The squad] is hurt by the situation because we can't manage to win a game, and we know today was key for us. We know we have to win the next game to advance. We know we'll be playing for our lives. It would be crazy if we can't advance from the group stage, when basically three [teams] advance from each group. I have no doubt we'll do it," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

Argentina, in their opening match of Copa America, faced an embarrassing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Colombia followed by a 1-1 draw against Paraguay on Thursday.

Hence, the team have failed to secure even a single win in the tournament so far. However, the 31-year-old is certain that they will triumph in their next match, which will be against Qatar.

"I see the team convinced that we will win the next match. We have to keep looking for the team and improve. Frankly, it's a little frustrating not being able to get the win we need to take the next step. We knew this would be difficult, we're still looking for the best group, for the best performance, to keep growing," he said.

Argentina will face Qatar on June 24.

