Bury FC fail in bid to get reinstated to English Football League

The EFL and its members held a meeting Thursday and said the proposal "did not have the necessary support."

London Published on: September 27, 2019 9:28 IST
Bury's bid to get reinstated to the English Football League and continue its 125 years of membership has been rejected by other clubs.

The financially stricken club from Greater Manchester was expelled from the league last month following the collapse of a takeover bid.

A rescue board for the club, which had been in the third tier, submitted a proposal to be admitted to League Two — the fourth and lowest tier in the professional game — under new ownership for the start of the new season.

The EFL and its members held a meeting Thursday and said the proposal "did not have the necessary support."

Bury is the first Football League club to be kicked out since Maidstone in 1992.

