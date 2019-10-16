Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
  5. Bulgaria detains four football fans following racist acts during England game

Bulgarian fans directed monkey noises at England's black players during the match, which was halted twice in an effort to stop the racist abuse.

AP AP
Sofia Published on: October 16, 2019 16:22 IST
The Bulgarian government says it has detained four soccer fans linked to making racist gestures, including Nazi salutes, during a European Championship qualifying match against England.

Bulgarian fans also directed monkey noises at England's black players during the match, which was halted twice in an effort to stop the racist abuse. England won the match 6-0.

The Ministry of Interior says police have "detained four people, whose involvement in what happened is being clarified."

The ministry says any evidence collected will be handed over to prosecutors.

In the fallout from Monday's game, the president of the country's soccer federation has resigned and the Bulgarian special police forces have raided the federation offices.

