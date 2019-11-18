Monday, November 18, 2019
     
Brazil beat Mexico to win FIFA U-17 World Cup at home

Brazil reached the final after overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat tournament favourite France 3-2, and had to come back again to capture the under-17 title for the first time since 2003.

Brasilia (Brazil) Published on: November 18, 2019 10:40 IST
Brazil rallied to beat Mexico 2-1 on Sunday to win their fourth under-17 World Cup title.

Bryan González opened the scoring for Mexico in the 66th minute at the Bezerrão stadium in Brasilia, but the hosts turned their fortunes with Kaio Jorge converting from the spot in the 84th and substitute Lázaro scoring in added time.

Brazil reached the final after overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat tournament favourite France 3-2, and had to come back again to capture the under-17 title for the first time since 2003.

The Brazilians didn’t initially qualify for the tournament after a poor performance in the South American qualifiers, but problems in the organization in Peru led soccer’s international governing body to move it to Brazil, allowing the team a spot as hosts.

