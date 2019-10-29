Barcelona vs Valladolid, La Liga Live Streaming: Watch BAR vs VLD Live Online

Image Source : AP IMAGE Barcelona vs Valladolid, La Liga Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch BAR vs VLD online on Facebook.

When is Barcelona vs Valladolid?

Barcelona will take on Valladolid in the La Liga in their bid to reclaim the top spot in the league table. Granada took the lead over the Catalan side and currently sit at the top of the table with 20 points in 10 games. Barca, meanwhile, are one point behind. Ernesto Valverde's side will be without the services of Arthur, but otherwise, have a full-strength squad. The match will be played at Camp Nou. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Barcelona vs Valladolid Live Streaming for the La Liga game online on Facebook.

Barcelona vs Valladolid will be played on October 30 (Wednesday). (Indian Standard Time)

Where is Barcelona vs Valladolid being played?

Barcelona vs Valladolid is being played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where can you watch Barcelona vs Valladolid Live?

You can watch Barcelona vs Valladolid live on Facebook.

Where can you watch Barcelona vs Valladolid Live TV Telecast?

There is no TV Telecast for Barcelona vs Valladolid in India.

What are the squads for Barcelona vs Valladolid?

Barcelona:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto

Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 3. Gerard Piqué, 6. Jean-Clair Todibo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba

Midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Carles Aleñá, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal

Forwards: 9. Luis Suárez, 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 27. Carles Pérez, 31. Ansu Fati