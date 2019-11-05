Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Live Streaming, Champions League: Watch BARCA vs Praha live match on SonyLIV

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Live Streaming, Champions League: After miserable show against Levante in last La Liga game, Lionel Messi's Barcelona are all set to face Slavia Praha in the UEFA Champions League group stage match, Barcelona faced a heavy 3-1 defeat against Levante, where their defence looked clueless throughout the game. For Barcelona, this season is not going as planned, they have not looked sharp in both attack and defence and like their previous few seasons, they are riding on Lionel Messi shoulders. In the first leg against Praha, Barcelona edge past them with 1-0 victory but the underdogs put a lot of pressure on Spanish giants. Luis Suarez will miss the game for Barcelona due to injury against Levante, which will open the doors for Ousmane Dembele in starting line-up.

Live Match Streaming, Barcelona vs Slavia Praha, UEFA Champions League

When is Barcelona vs Slavia Praha, Champions League match?

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha will be played on November 5 (Wednesday) at 11:25 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Where is Barcelona vs Slavia Praha being played?

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha is being played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where can you watch Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Live online?

You can watch Barcelona vs Slavia Praha live online on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Live TV Telecast?

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha, Champions League match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten2 in India

What are the possible XI for Barcelona and Slavia Praha?

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele

Slavia Prague possible XI: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Sevcik, Soucek, Zeleny; Stanciu; Olayinka, Masopust