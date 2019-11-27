Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Watch BAR vs DOR live match online on Sony Liv

Barcelona vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Marco Reus' Borussia Dortmund are set to clash in UEFA Champions League to grab the group stage spot on Wednesday night. Barcelona talisman Messi is all set to play his 700th game for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund. Spanish giants Barcelona are currently on the top of group table tally with 2 wins and 2 draws in four games and they will look to finish with the same. It will be a crucial game for Barcelona as if they lose or draw the game then the next game against Inter Milan will be a tough one for them to qualify. However, Dortmund are going through a rough patch in Bundesliga and it will be tough for them to beat Barcelona at Nou Camp. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund online on SonyLiv and live TV telecast on Sony Network.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund will take place on Wednesday, November 28, 2019.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs Dortmund will broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and HD, Sony Ten 2 and HD, Sony Ten 3 and HD, and Sony Six and HD and can be streamed on Sony LIV.