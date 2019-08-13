Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal travels to Paris to negotiate with PSG on Neymar

Barcelona's sporting Eric Abidal on Tuesday travelled to Paris to negotiate with Paris Saint Germain over the transfer Brazilian forward Neymar, according to the sources inside the Spanish club.

Barcelona have not hidden their interest in the Brazilian's return after PSG decided to put his services up for sale, Efe news reported.

Abidal leads a Barca delegation that includes board member Javier Bordas and intermediary Andre Cury, who was involved in Neymar's arrival to Barcelona in 2013.

Barcelona said the trip was simply a bid to make contact with PSG to discuss the situation of the Brazilian forward.

Neymar left Barcelona in August 2017 on a record-breaking amount - €222 million (£198 million) to join French giants Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazilian striker didn't play up to his potential till now in the French club and injuries are playing the big role to pull him down at PSG.

While Barcelona have already signed some big names in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong in this transfer window and if Neymar takes a u-turn to the Spanish giants then it surely boosts up their chances in Champions League this season.

(With IANS Inputs)