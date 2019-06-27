Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Barcelona sign Neto for 26 million euros, Jasper Cillessen joins Valencia for 35 million euros

The 29-year-old Neto helped Valencia qualify for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish for the past two seasons in Spain.

AP AP
Barcelona Published on: June 27, 2019 16:12 IST
Barcelona announced that Brazilian goalkeeper Neto will sign a four-year contract with the Spanish champions after completing a move from Valencia.

The transfer completes a swap a day after Barcelona sold Jasper Cillessen to Valencia.

Barcelona says it is paying 26 million euros ($29.5 million) plus possibly another 9 million euros ($10.2 million) in variables for Neto. Valencia paid Barcelona 35 million euros ($40 million) for Cillessen.

Neto will replace Cillessen, who played as a backup for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Champions League and the Spanish league and only regularly started in the Copa del Rey.

The 29-year-old Neto helped Valencia qualify for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish for the past two seasons in Spain. He also played in Italy at Juventus as a backup to Gianluigi Buffon and at Fiorentina after starting at Brazilian club Paranaense.

