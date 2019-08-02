Friday, August 02, 2019
     
La Liga: Barcelona sell Brazilian forward Malcom to Zenit for 40 million euros

Barcelona said that the deal also includes add-ons of another 5 million euros if certain unspecified conditions are met, and a sell-on clause.

Barcelona Published on: August 02, 2019 19:44 IST
Barcelona say they have agreed to sell Brazilian forward Malcom to Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for 40 million euros (44.4 million dollars).

The Spanish champions said Friday that the deal also includes add-ons of another 5 million euros if certain unspecified conditions are met, and a sell-on clause.

Malcom joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last year in a deal worth 41 million euros (then $47.7 million) but the 22-year-old only scored four goals in 24 appearances in his one season at the club.

More to follow...

