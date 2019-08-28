Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona officials optimistic on Neymar deal ahead of transfer deadline

FC Barcelona have moved a step closer to re-signing Brazilian striker Neymar Jr from Paris Saint Germain, according to a key club official.

Barcelona's CEO Jordi Grau, Technical Secretary Eric Abidal and Director of Sport Javier Bordas were in Paris on Tuesday negotiating for Neymar and were met by a host of reporters on their return to Barcelona's El Prat Airport.

Speaking to the press, Bordas admitted there had not been an agreement with the French side, Xinhua reported.

"Not yet. We are still negotiating and I think we are closer," he said, replying "yes, of course" when asked if negotiations had been about the fee Barca would pay for the Brazilian, who abandoned the club for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($246 million) in the summer of 2017.

Barcelona have five days to conclude a deal before the transfer window closes in Spain on September 2.