Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde unsure of Lionel Messi's return date

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said that he is unsure about Lionel Messi's return date after the Argentine suffered an injury during Barcelona's clash with Villarreal.

"I don't know how long he will be out. We hope he will be with the team soon. It is not serious, it is a small strain and we will see next week how everything goes," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

The Catalan club beat Villarreal 2-1 on Wednesday but Messi elongated his left adductor and was subbed off at half-time.

Valverde said if Messi misses out a game, the club lacks an 'absolutely decisive player'.

"If he is [playing] we have strengths and if he does not then we lack an absolutely decisive player. But we have resources to manage. It is a setback but we must continue," he said.