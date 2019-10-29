Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Argentina to play friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay

Argentina will face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and Uruguay in Israel four days later.

Buenos Aires Published on: October 29, 2019 10:57 IST
Two-time world champion Argentina will meet South American rivals Brazil and Uruguay in international friendlies next month.

The Albiceleste will face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and Uruguay in Israel four days later, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) tweeted on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will be free to recall captain Lionel Messi, who served a three-month ban after accusing the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) of corruption during this year's Copa America in Brazil.

The friendlies will be Scaloni's last chance to test his squad in match conditions before the South American zone qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which begin in March.

Earlier this month, Argentina drew 2-2 with Germany in Dortmund before beating Ecuador 6-1 in Alicante, Spain.

