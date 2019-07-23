Academy founded by Oliver Kahn wants to set up centre of excellence in Guwahati

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A file image of Oliver Kahn

The Chief Operating Officer of Goalplay, a training academy specifically for optimising a goalkeeper's performance, on Tuesday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and expressed a desire to set up a centre of excellence in the city.

Goalplay, with which former German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is associated as founder and chief executive officer, will set up four centres of excellence in India as a part of its expansion plan, a press release said.

Guwahati will be the venue for centre of excellence for the eastern region, the release said.

During the meeting, COO Moritz Mattes informed the chief minister that Goalplay, with the help of the sports department, will pick two potential young goalkeepers from the state and send them to Munich for advanced training.

Hailing the initiative, Sonowal thanked Kahn for choosing Guwahati as one of the venues for goalkeeping academy, and assured all assistance.

He also urged Mattes to train potential coaches from the state to help them learn all modern techniques of coaching so that they can help players from Assam.

Sonowal also conveyed through Mattes an invitation to Kahn, one of the biggest stars of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sonowal spoke to Mattes about his government's desire to promote sports and infrastructure in Assam.