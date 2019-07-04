2019 Copa America: Setback for Brazil as Willian ruled out of final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Willian has been ruled out of the final of the 2019 Copa America, owing to a muscle injury.

Brazil winger Willian will miss Sunday's Copa America final at the Maracana stadium with a leg muscle injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said.

The Chelsea player suffered the setback late in Brazil's 2-0 semifinal victory over Argentina in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday. The 30-year-old remained on the pitch until the final whistle because Brazil coach Tite had already used his three substitutions.

Scans on Wednesday confirmed a hamstring tear in his right leg, a CBF spokesperson said, reports Xinhua news agency.

Willian was a late inclusion in Brazil's Copa America squad, having been called up to replace Neymar a week before the tournament began after the Paris Saint-Germain forward suffered an ankle injury. The former Shakhtar Donetsk player has made four appearances out of a possible five in this competition, all as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Brazil received better news about left-back Filipe Luis and midfielder Fernandinho, both of whom should be available for Sunday's clash after recovering from respective hamstring and knee problems.

The hosts will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Chile and Peru in the final.