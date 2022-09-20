You should not think that it has ended now, you should never give up: Manika Batra

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manika Batra in action.

India's star paddler Manika Batra is set to feature in the upcoming National Games in Surat. The Indian star Manika did not had a good outing in Birmingham Commonwealth Games as she returned empty-handed in all the events she took part in. But ahead of the National Games and upcoming World Championships, Batra is looking to make a strong comeback.

"Of course, I was sad and upset when I lost my matches in CWG but I always tell myself this is not the end of the world," Batra, who is in Surat for the National Games, told reporters during a virtual interaction.

"2018 was really an amazing year for me. This time, I played best before the CWG. I did really well in the World Tours, beat good players. I think I played my best in CWG but every player has ups and down in their lives. It's not finished for me just because I didn't get a medal at the CWG," the top-ranked Indian said.

Batra said she has been working hard to rectify her mistakes. "I've to keep working hard and bounce back. I've worked a lot on my mistakes and my coach has been my sparring partner. We have some big tournaments coming up and next year like the Asian Games," she added.

The paddlers will be the first in action here at the PDDU Indoor Stadium ahead of the National Games' opening ceremony a week from now as they will be flying off to Chengdu for the World Championships from September 30.

At the Birmingham CWG, the 27-year-old failed to defend her title in the women's singles as she was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the lower-ranked Jian Zeng of Singapore in straight games. She also made quarterfinal exits in the mixed doubles and women's doubles events. Defending its title, the Indian women's team, led by Batra, also bowed out in the last eight stages.

"I've started training after coming back to India. You should not think that 'Abhi khatam ho Gaya '(it has ended now), you should never give up and should train immediately and work on your mistakes," Batra added.

"I'm pretty prepared mentally and physically after the CWG debacle. I've focused more on my mental strength which is really important when you are playing a big tournament. I will go there and give my 100 per cent," the Delhi paddler said

Latest Sports News