Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. You are my new hero: Sunil Gavaskar to this star athlete

You are my new hero: Sunil Gavaskar to this star athlete

Sunil Gavaskar, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team named his new hero which is not from cricket.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2023 23:49 IST
Sunil Gavaskar
Image Source : PTI Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team, paid a visit to the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru to meet the youngsters on Thursday.

"He had a meeting in Bengaluru and decided to meet the young aspiring kids of the academy. Badminton and cricket are two of his favourite sports. He was here with us for about an hour," Vimal Kumar, co-founder, director, and chief coach of the PPBA, told PTI.

Gavaskar later posted a picture with Lakshya Sen on Instagram and captioned it: "My new badminton hero Lakshya Sen, after the one and only Prakash Padukone."

Sen expressed that he was star stuck to react.

"It feels good to hear such things from such big personalities. Honestly, I was too star stuck to react," Sen told PTI.

The 21-year-old won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the India Open. He was also a member of the historic Thomas Cup victory. He bagged silver at the All England Championships and is also the winner of the 2021 World Championships bronze medal.

"Gavaskar sir spoke about the Thomas Cup win. I have heard so much about him from my parents and all the seniors. Also when I watched the movie '83', I got to know what went behind that epic win," he said.

"I can relate to it now, essentially after the Thomas Cup win because back then they were the underdogs and in Thomas Cup, it was us."

Asked what did Gavaskar discuss with the budding badminton players, Vimal said, "He also gave some tips to the youngsters, asking them to analyse what went right in a day to get the best out of training.

"Gavaskar and Prakash are two self-taught heroes of Indian sport, so coming from him means a lot."

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News