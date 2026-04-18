WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1: Rhodes up against Orton, Morgan faces Vaquer; check full match card and timings

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the biggest wrestling spectacle as Las Vegas gears up to host WrestleMania 42. The two-day grand event, which will pit some of the biggest superstars in the company against each other, will begin on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Recently retired WWE legend John Cena is all set to make an appearance as he will host the night, as some gruelling contests await the fans.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 full match card (not in order):

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre - Unsanctioned match

iShowSpeed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. LA Knight, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso - Six-man tag-team match

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship fatal four-way match

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women's Intercontinental Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan - Women's World Championship match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship match

Rhodes vs Orton the major highlight

In what promises to be a thrilling night, several matches have caught the attention of the fans. Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton is set to enthral the fans in what is a battle between a teacher and an apprentice for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This will be the main event for Night 1.

The 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, has challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Other fascinating battles include Rollins going up against The Ring General Gunther, a women's fatal four-way tag team match and a six-man tag team match.

When will WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 take place?

The WWE WrestleMania Night 1 will begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and 03:30 AM IST (April 19). The telecast will be available live on Netflix.