WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results and Highlights: Paul Heyman shocks world, new champions and more

A total of seven matches were played on the opening night of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and the fans got to witness some thrilling action in the ring. It was a day filled with all the drama and was eventually topped with Paul Heyman's shocking decision to join hands with Seth Rollins in the triple-threat clash against CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

The first match of the day was between Jey Uso and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther started the bout dominating his opponent, but it was the YEET man in the end who refused to give up. Uso connected a handful of superkicks and splashes before nailing Gunther with a spear. Eventually, he locked in the sleeper hold to make Gunther tap out as Jey Uso became the new World Heavyeight Champion.

Next up, the clash was between New Day and War Raiders with the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line. It was a classic display of tag team wrestling, and in the end, it was the New Day's streak that continued as they became the tag team champions for a stunning 12th time in their career.

Jacob Fatu became the WWE United States Champion, defeating LA Knight while debutant El Grande Amrericano impressed many with his win over Rey Fenix. Tiffany Straton beat Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Women's Championship, while Jade Cargill won her contest against Naomi.

All said and done, the shock of the day was delivered by Paul Heyman, who stunned CM Punk and Roman Reigns to side with Seth Rollins during the crunch and deciding moment of the Triple Threat clash. It was a blockbuster event of the night and it lived up to its billing as Punk, Reigns, and Rollins delivered one of the best bouts in WrestleMania history.

The trio showed off their best moves during the match, but eventually, it was Heyman who had the last laugh. When all three were down, he first handed over the chair to Punk. However, he low-blowed him and gave the chair to Reigns. As Roman Reigns proceeded to attack Rollins, Heyman betrayed the former as well and low-blowed him too to hand the chair to Rollins, who took down Reigns to win the main event of the night.