WWE WrestleMania 41, Hall of Fame ceremony 2025: Date, time, where to watch in India? The stage is set for Wrestlemania 41, and the Hall of Fame ceremony. With the show of shows all set to begin soon, let us have a look at where to watch Wrestlemania 41 and the Hall of Fame event in India on April 19 and 20.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the show of shows, for WrestleMania 41. The hype for the mega event is higher than ever, and with the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and many more decorated superstars gracing the stage with their presence, the upcoming event is slated to be the biggest one yet for WWE.

Cody Rhodes will be defending his undisputed WWE championship against John Cena, whereas Jey Uso will be taking on Gunther in hopes of clinching the World Heavyweight championship. Furthermore, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will lock horns in the Night 1 main event in a triple threat match.

Apart from WrestleMania 41, one of the most anticipated events from the week would be the Hall of Fame ceremony. The WWE universe will take over Las Vegas, as the legendary Triple H is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Apart from Triple H, the likes of Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, Earthquake and Typhoon are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ahead of the two major events, the fans are waiting in anticipation to witness their favourite stars in action and the legends who are going to be inducted into the hall of fame.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Broadcast Details

When is WrestleMania 41 set to begin?

WWE WrestleMania 41 is a two-night event set for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

At what time does WrestleMania 41 begin?

WWE WrestleMania 41 kicks off at 5:30 AM IST on both nights.

Where is WrestleMania 41 being held?

WWE WrestleMania 41 is being held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Where can you watch WrestleMania 41 and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony online in India?

Indian wrestling fans can watch WrestleMania 41 and the WWE Hall of Fame on Netflix.