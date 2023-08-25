WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dies at 36, wrestlers condole

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bray Wyatt

World Wrestling Entertainment's three-time World champion Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday at the age of 36, WWE announced. Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, was suffering from an undisclosed issue and remained out of action since February 2023. His family claimed that the wrestler had suffered a sudden death.

WWE shared the news on its social media. "WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans," the Wrestling body wrote in a picture caption on Twitter. Meanwhile, WWE's content officer Triple H also opened up about the sad news. He stated that Wyatt 'unexpectedly passed earlier today.'

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock by his ring name, wrote an emotional post for the wrestler. "I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with the WWE universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time," former Wrestler The Rock wrote.

"RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen," former Wrestler Mick Foley stated.

The three-time WWE champion made his professional wrestling debut in 2009 and fought under many names like Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo and The Fiend. He portrayed the role of a leader of the Wyatt family in WWE. Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the late Luke Harper were also members of it.

Notably, the three-time WWE champion is from a wrestler's family. His grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, his father Mike Rotunda and his younger brother Bo Dallas all remained associated with wrestling. Wyatt leaves behind a fiancee and former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman, their two children, Wyatt's two more children from a previous marriage, sister Mika and brother Bo Dallas.

