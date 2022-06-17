WTT Contender: Sathiyan enters round of 16, stuns World No. 6 Darko

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER G Sathiyan celebrates his win.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the top Indian paddler defeated reigning European champion Jordic Darko and entered the round of 16 in the WTT Contender in Croatia.

The Indian pulled off a huge upset as he beat the World No. 6 and registered his second win over a player ranked inside top 10. Sathiyan executed his plans brilliantly en route to a resounding 3-1 (6-11 12-10 11-9 12-10) win over the second-seeded player in their round of 32 clash.

"Went all guns blazing as I secured a MASSIVE WIN tonight taking down the World Rank 6 & current European cup champion Jorgic Darko (SLO) 3-1 in the Men Singles Round of 32 here in WTT Contender Zagreb 2022," Sathiyan tweeted.

Before this, Sathiyan had beaten former World No.5 Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan during the 2019 Asian Championships. Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

(Inputs PTI)