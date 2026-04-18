Wrestlemania 2026: When and where to watch WWE PLE live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

WWE’s biggest spectacle returns this weekend as WrestleMania takes over Allegiant Stadium across two nights, April 19 and 20. The event promises a stacked lineup, with major titles, celebrity appearances and long-running rivalries set to unfold on the grand stage.

At the top of the card, CM Punk is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Night 1 will feature Cody Rhodes in a headline clash alongside Randy Orton, who has once again started to listen to his voices in recent weeks, leading into the event. He will also be accompanied by Pat McCafee.

The women’s division is also expected to draw attention with the return of prominent names. AJ Lee, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are all slated to be involved for the first time in many years. There had been speculation around Paige potentially stepping in place of Nikki, who is reportedly not 100% fit, but the veteran has confirmed she is fit to compete, dismissing concerns over her availability before the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Meanwhile, one of the standout attractions will be the return of the Intercontinental Championship ladder match, adding an unpredictable edge to the show. The event will also feature crossover appeal, with IShowSpeed teaming up with The Vision’s Logan Paul and Austin Theory. They are set to face The Usos and LA Knight.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins is scheduled to go head-to-head with Gunther in a high-stakes encounter. Among the most anticipated matchups is the clash between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, which has been heavily built in the lead-up. Another bout generating buzz is the No-Sanctioned Match featuring Drew McIntyre against Jacob Fatu.

WrestleMania 2026 Broadcast Details

When to watch WWE WrestleMania 2026?

WWE WrestleMania 2026 will be hosted on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

At what time does the WWE WrestleMania 2026 begin?

The WWE WrestleMania 2026 match will begin at 3:30 AM IST on both days.

Where is the WWE WrestleMania 2026 being held?

The WWE WrestleMania 2026 will be played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Where can you watch the WWE WrestleMania 2026 on TV in India?

WWE WrestleMania 2026 won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the WWE WrestleMania 2026 online in India?

Indian fans can watch WWE WrestleMania 2026 live on Netflix.