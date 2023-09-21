World Wrestling Championships 2023: Antim Panghal wins Bronze to earn India 53 kg quota for Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WRESTLING Antim Panghal in World Wrestling Championship 2023 on Sep 21

India's rising wrestler Antim Panghal clinched the Bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships 2023 as she defeated the world no.3 Emma Jonna Denise of Sweden by 16-6 in Belgrade on Thursday, September 21. With an impressive win, she also confirmed India's 53 kg quota for the Paris Olympics 2024, the first quota for India in wrestling.

She became India's only sixth Indian woman wrestler after Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik to claim a medal in the World Championships. Despite ranking 31st in the current rankings, Antim performed beyond expectations throughout the tournament.

Antim shocked the world when she defeated the current champion Olivia Dominique Parrish of the USA in the opening bout and continued her senational run till the semis. She missed out on a bout for the Gold medal with a 5-4 defeat to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarussia on technical superiority on Wednesday.

More to follow...

