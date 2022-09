Follow us on Image Source : PTI World Wrestling Championship: Bajrang Punia secures Bronze, secures India's second medal in Championships

India secured its second medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship after Bajrang Punia clinched a bronze medal in the 65 kg category. He beat Puerto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera 11-9 and added to his impressive tally of medals having also clinched Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and Gold in the Commonwealth Games.

More to Follow...

