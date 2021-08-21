Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/WORLD ATHLETICS World Athletics U20 Championships: Amit Khatri wins historic silver medal in Men's 10,000m Race Walk

India's Amit Khatri scripted history at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Saturday, winning a silver medal at the Men's 10,000m Race Walk event. This is India's first medal at the event in the Championships.

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi clinched the gold medal.

Amit completed the race in 42.17.49 minutes; 7.10 seconds behind the Kenyan gold medallist.

The Indian was leading in the race towards the ending laps of the race, but his decision to take a drink ahead of the last lap might have cost him the gold medal.

As Amit drifted from the path to take the drink, Wanyonyi sprinted forward and accelerated immediately, going way past the Indian to take a strong lead in the race.

This is India's second medal in the ongoing U20 Championships. Earlier, India clinched a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

Overall, Amit's medal was India's sixth in the Championships' history. This was also India's first-ever silver medal in the Championships.