World Athletics Championships: Javelin thrower Annu Rani finishes seventh in final

India's javelin thrower Annu Rani finished seventh in the women's final at Eugene. Her best effort at the World Athletics Championships final was 61.12m.

This was her second consecutive final in the showpiece. Rani's personal best came in the second attempt. However, she failed to cross the 60m mark in the other five throws. The 29-year-old's season's and personal best is 63.82m.

The readings of her throws are as follows:

56.18m

61.12m

59.27m

58.14m

59.98m

58.70m

During the qualification round for the final, the national record holder finished as the eighth best. Her best throw at that time was 59.60m.

Defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia won the gold with a best and world-leading throw of 66.91m. American Kara Winger took the silver with a last-round effort of 64.05m, while Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan won a surprise bronze with her best throw of 63.27m.

This was the third time after 2017 and 2019, that Rani competed in the showpiece. She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in the year 2019 in Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in the year 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.

Annu had broken her national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.

After Rani's event, all eyes will now be on the star Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Chopra who won gold in Tokyo last year will aim to add a World Athletics Championships medal as well to his bag. He is set to play the final match on Sunday, 7:05 AM IST.

(Inputs from PTI)

