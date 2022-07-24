World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul finishes ninth in men's triple jump final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Eldhose Paul in action

India's Eldhose Paul ended at ninth position in the men's triple jump final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Paul produced his best jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had. He failed to be in the list of the top eight.

His series read as follows:

First attempt - 16.37m

Second attempt - 16.79

Third attempt - 13.86m.

According to the rules, only the top eight finishers after three rounds get three more jumps.

Paul had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final after finishing 12th overall in the qualification round with an effort of 16.68m.

He had reached the venue just a few days ago due to visa issues.

Paul has a season's and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April.

Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won the gold medal with a best jump of 17.95m. Last edition's bronze medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the silver medal with the best effort of 17.55m and Tokyo Games silver winner Zhu Yaming of China finished third with the best effort of 17.31m.

On the other hand, the 4x400m relay team ended 12th overall, failing to make it to the medal round in the World Athletics Championships.

India finished sixth and last in heat number one and 12th overall.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Naganathan Pandi, and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 3:07.29.

The top three in each and the next two fastest across the two heats qualify for the finals.

(Inputs from PTI)

