  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in Javelin Throw final event?

Neeraj Chopra topped the Group A chart by throwing his season-best throw to directly qualify for the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2023 22:02 IST
Neeraj Chopra during the Qualification round at the WAC
Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra during the Qualification round at the WAC 2023 on August 25, 2023

India's ace Javelin player Neeraj Chopra is set to showcase his talent again when he enters the finals of the Javelin Throw Men event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday (August 27). Neeraj stunned the world with his record-breaking throw in the qualification round on Friday and is tipped to end India's wait for a gold medal in the world meet.

The 25-year-old Javelin superstar topped the Group A chart as he recorded an 88.77m throw on his first attempt in the qualification round. He was the first player to secure direct qualification to the finals as only three players managed to cross the 83-meter qualification parameter on Friday.

Indian players DP Manu and Kishore Jena also secured the qualification for the finals with impressive throws and to raise India's chances to clinch more medals in the tournament. Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, registered the second-best throw on Friday and is closest rival to compete with Neeraj for the top spot on Sunday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the Javelin Throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023

Javelin Throw final event will be played on Sunday, August 27

Javelin Throw final event will begin at 8:15 PM Local Time (Budapest, Hungary) and 11:45 PM IST (India)

Javelin Throw final event match will be played in Budapest

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast of the live Javelin Throw final event on TV in India.

One can watch the Javelin Throw final event online on the JioCinema website and app

