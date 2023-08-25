World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in men's long jump final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jeswin Aldrin

India's Jeswin Aldrin on Friday ended his men's long jump event in a disappointment as the national record holder finished 11th in the World Athletics Championships. Aldrin was the lone Indian to reach the event's final after he recorded a jump of 8.0m in the qualification. However, he was far from his best in the final as he recorded a 7.77m jump.

Aldrin did not start well in the final. He recorded two fouls in his first two attempts, followed by a 7.77m jump in his third attempt. However, this was not enough as he could not enter the top 8 of the finale. Only the top 8 get a chance to compete after three jumps, while others get knocked out.

Aldrin came into the championships as the world season leader with a jump of 8.42m in March. Meanwhile, the Gold medal went to the Greek jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou in a thrilling final round. Tentoglou completed his collection of Gold medals as he recorded the best jump of the night, registering an 8.52m jump. Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock settled for Silver with a jump of 8.50m, while Tajay Gayle took the Bronze on 8.27m on countback.

Another Indian, M Sreeshankar was in the fray but he did not reach the final 12 in the long jump. He endured a shocking exit as the Indian star recorded a best jump of 7.74m in the qualifying event.

