World Athletics Championships 2023: India men's 4x400m relay team finishes 5th in final

India's men's 4x400m relay team finished fifth in the final of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, August 27. The quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh had set up an Asian record on Saturday to qualify for the final, clocking 2.59.05s on the timer.

Anas gave India a decent start to begin with and kept India's hopes of ensuring a podium finish intact. However, Jacob couldn't really give his best and lagged behind second to last at the conclusion of the second lap. Jacob's underwhelming effort was followed by Ajmal's push and it didn't turn out to be remarkable either as he finished third to last. Rajesh, who shouldered the onus of providing the finishing touch to the race put up a praiseworthy effort to ensure India finished fifth, two shy of a medal with a timing of 2:59.92s.

The team from the USA was phenomenal in terms of its efforts and clinched the gold medal clocking a stunning timing of 2:57.31s. France were also commendable in terms of their final push and bagged silver clocking 2:58.45s. The bronze was secured by Great Britain, who completed the race in 2:58.71s.

India finished right behind Jamaica who also displayed grit in the final outing but were only good enough to occupy the fourth position after clocking 2:59.34s.

Though not a medal, the Indian quartet can be proud of its efforts, having already shattered the Asian record of 2:59.51s previously created by the Japanese at the World Championships in Oregon in 2022.

The Indian fans had plenty to cheer for on Sunday as Olympic champion and one of the prime contenders to bag a medal, Neeraj Chopra, bagged gold in the javelin throw event to win his first World Athletics Championship medal with a throw measuring 88.17m.

