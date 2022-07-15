World Athletics Championships 2022: Here's list of Indian players participating in event & other details

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD ATHLETICS Venue of World Athletes Championships

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is set to begin soon. The 18th edition of the prestigious event will be hosted by the US for the first time. There are around 2000 athletes participating from more than 200 countries in this mega sporting event. There are about 49 track and various field disciplines in which these athletes will be competing to win different titles and will want to make their respective nations proud.

Here are all the details about World Athletics Championships 2022 -

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled for 10 days. The event will start from 15th July to 24th July.

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 take place?

The event will take place in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Where will be the World Athletics Championships 2022 telecasted on TV in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live telecasted across SONY TEN 2 channels in India.

Where will be the World Athletics Championships 2022 streamed online?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app.

Let's take a look at Indian athletes participating in the World Athletes Championships -