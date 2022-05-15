Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as India lifts Thomas Cup; check out best reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lakshya Sen

The Indian men's badminton team created history as they thrashed the 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 to win the Thomas Cup for the first time ever.

The joy across the country is unparalleled with almost everyone coming out and congratulating the team for its magnificent accomplishment. Many cricketers or the people associated with the sport took to Twitter to acknowledge this huge feat.

Be it Virat Kohli, Harsha Bhogle, or Suresh Raina, everyone had something to say.

India put out a performance of a lifetime with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

After being off-colour in the knockout stages, Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a superb show of temperament and skill.

The country's best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as it saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

In the second singles, Srikanth then produced a fine performance to outclass Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the contest.

(Inputs PTI)