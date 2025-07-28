Who is Divya Deshmukh, the 19-year-old who scripted history at FIDE Women's Chess World Cup? With 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh scripting history and winning the FIDE women's Chess World Cup, after he recent win against Koneru Humpy, let us take a dive into the youngster's early days and her early achievements.

New Delhi:

After several days of hard-fought clashes, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh finally earned the title of Grandmaster after she defeated a veteran compatriot, Koneru Humpy, in the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. Etching her name in the history books at just 19 years old, Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman to become a chess grandmaster.

Divya managed to win the clash and the title after a string of blunders by Humpy in the latter stages of their match. With the youngster becoming the talk of the town after her historic win, many have been wanting to know a lot about her, and it is quite interesting to note that Deshmukh’s journey with chess started almost accidentally.

“I started playing the sport accidentally. My sister used to go to badminton classes; one day my parents took me as well. But I was just four or five years old then, and I didn’t even reach the badminton net. There was a chess class happening in the same building, so my parents took me there. I liked the sport. Then, I just stuck with chess,” Deshmukh said in 2023, according to the Indian Express.

Divya Deshmukh’s early days

Speaking of the 19-year-old's early life, born in Nagpur, Divya was destined for a life in medicine, considering that her parents, Jitendra and Namratha Deshmukh, were both doctors. She studied at Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, where her love for chess began.

Her rise in the sport

It is worth noting that Divya had earned recognition quite early in her career after she won the titles of Woman Grandmaster (WGM) in 2021 and International Master (IM) subsequently. She also clinched the Women’s Indian Chess Championship in 2022. Furthermore, continuing her rise to the top, she became India’s fourth woman Grandmaster after her win in the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.

Also Read: