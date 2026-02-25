Who is Connor Hellebuyck? US hockey Olympic star to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

New Delhi:

President Donald Trump announced that the USA's Olympic hero goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour. Trump made the announcement during his State of the Union address, emphasising the heroics of Hellebuyck in the Olympic final against Canada.

The goaltender Hellebuyck made a whopping 41 saves in the final of the ice hockey gold medal match against Canada. His efforts played a vital role in the US defeating Canada by 2-1 in overtime and winning the Olympic gold after 46 years.

"The members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor which has been given to many athletes over the years," Trump said in his address. "Great athletes have gotten that, and I thought he deserved it. What a special job you did and what special champions you are."

Who is Hellebuyck? Here is all you need to know

Hellebuyck is a USA goaltender (goalkeeper) who was a star for his team in the final against Canada. He made some stellar saves, including a puck that he deflected from behind to keep his team alive in the clash. He is a Winnipeg Jets goaltender and is considered one of the best goalies in the National Hockey League, which is North America's premier professional ice hockey league.

He has been with the Winnipeg Jets for more than 11 years and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He is a decorated player, having won the Vezina Trophy (given to the best goaltender in the NHL) three times. The goalie also won the Hart Trophy, given to the MVP of the NHL, being just the fourth goalie to clinch the honour since the league's post-expansion era.

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the United States, bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptionally distinguished contributions to the nation’s security or national interests, the cause of world peace, or to significant cultural, public, or private endeavours.