Who are the youngest and oldest Indian athletes at Paris Olympics 2024?

Olympics are set to get underway in Paris later this month on July 26 even as a total of 117 athletes will represent India in a bid to bring glory to the country. As many as 72 athletes will be making their debut across different sporting disciplines at the Games for India even. On the other hand, some of the medal winners will return to repeat their heroics.

Meanwhile, a 117-member Indian contingent has a 14-year-old prodigy Dhinidhi Desinghu who will take part in Swimming at the Paris Olympics. Naturally, she is also one of the debutants at the Games this year and will compete in 200m freestyle event. She is the second youngest Indian athlete to take part in the Olympics history after fellow swimmer Aarti Saha who competed at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 at the age of just 11.

Though it is her debut at the Olympics, Dhinidhi is not new to the world championships having already participated in Asian Games last year in Hangzhou and World Aquatics Championships in Doha earlier this year. Only other Indian swimmer to participate at the Paris Olympics is veteran Srihari Nataraj.

As far as the oldest player is concerned, he is none other than Tennis superstar Rohan Bopanna who will be participating in men's doubles alongside Sriram Balaji at the Olympics. He recently became the oldest player to be ranked number one in men's doubles. Bopanna is the 43 years old at the moment and is the oldest member of the Indian contingent with the table tennis player Sharath Kamal being the closest as the 42-year-old.

India's total athletes at Paris Olympics - 117

Youngest player - Dhinidhi Desinghu (200m freestyle event in Swimming)

Oldest Player - Rohan Bopanna (Tennis Men's Doubles)