World Wrestling Championships 2023: India's contingent, complete schedule and live streaming details

The latest edition of the World Wrestling Championship is upon us as Belgrade, Serbia prepares to host the event starting on Saturday, September 16. The venue is going to host the event for the second consecutive year as wrestlers from across the world will look to win medals and stamp their authority on the mat.

The event in Belgrade is going to be the first of the six forthcoming qualifying events for the eagerly awaited Paris Olympics. The top five wrestlers involving 18 Olympic categories are slated to earn a quota for their respective NOCs. The wrestlers who will claim medals during the World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade will automatically earn the Paris quota and the wrestler who will win the playoff fixture between two losers of a bronze medal game will also earn the quota.

The Indian wrestling contingent for the event in Belgrade will be led by names like Sarita Mor (Two-time Asian champion), Aman Sehrawat (Asian Champion), and Commonwealth Games champion Naveen Malik. Apart from these experienced wrestlers, there are a few names that seem a hot favourite to grab a medal, including the current U20 women's world champion Antim Panghal and Asian medalist Manisha Bhanwala. The Indian wrestlers will be participating in the event as neutral athletes and without the country's flag as the United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in August owing to a delay in elections.

India's squad for the World Wrestling Championship 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia:

Women's Freestyle: Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Neha (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Priyanka (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Divya Kakran (76kg)

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sherawat (57kg), Akash Dahiya (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Naveen Malik (74kg), Sachin More (79kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg)

Men's Greco-Roman: Ajay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Vikram (63kg), Vinayak (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sajan (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Shailesh (97kg), Mehar Singh (130kg)

Where to watch the live streaming of the World Wrestling Championships online in India?

The World Wrestling Championships will be live-streamed on United World Wrestling's official website and also on Olympics.com.

Complete schedule:

Date EVENTS 16 September Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal 17 September Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Final 18 September Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg), Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Final 19 September Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg) Final, Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Final 20 September Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Final 21 September Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Final 22 September Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Final 23 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Final 24 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Final

