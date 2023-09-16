Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
  5. World Wrestling Championships 2023: India's contingent, complete schedule and live streaming details

World Wrestling Championships 2023: India's contingent, complete schedule and live streaming details

Indian wrestlers will present their challenge on the mat in a bid to gain automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics as the World Wrestling Championship gets underway on September 16 in Belgrade, Serbia. The Indian contingent is a good mix of youngsters and a few experienced wrestlers.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2023 12:10 IST
Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

The latest edition of the World Wrestling Championship is upon us as Belgrade, Serbia prepares to host the event starting on Saturday, September 16. The venue is going to host the event for the second consecutive year as wrestlers from across the world will look to win medals and stamp their authority on the mat.

The event in Belgrade is going to be the first of the six forthcoming qualifying events for the eagerly awaited Paris Olympics. The top five wrestlers involving 18 Olympic categories are slated to earn a quota for their respective NOCs. The wrestlers who will claim medals during the World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade will automatically earn the Paris quota and the wrestler who will win the playoff fixture between two losers of a bronze medal game will also earn the quota.

The Indian wrestling contingent for the event in Belgrade will be led by names like Sarita Mor (Two-time Asian champion), Aman Sehrawat (Asian Champion), and Commonwealth Games champion Naveen Malik. Apart from these experienced wrestlers, there are a few names that seem a hot favourite to grab a medal, including the current U20 women's world champion Antim Panghal and Asian medalist Manisha Bhanwala. The Indian wrestlers will be participating in the event as neutral athletes and without the country's flag as the United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in August owing to a delay in elections.

India's squad for the World Wrestling Championship 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia:

Women's Freestyle: Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Neha (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Priyanka (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Divya Kakran (76kg)

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sherawat (57kg), Akash Dahiya (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Naveen Malik (74kg), Sachin More (79kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg)

Men's Greco-Roman: Ajay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Vikram (63kg), Vinayak (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sajan (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Shailesh (97kg), Mehar Singh (130kg)

Where to watch the live streaming of the World Wrestling Championships online in India?

The World Wrestling Championships will be live-streamed on United World Wrestling's official website and also on Olympics.com.

Complete schedule:

Date EVENTS
16 September Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal
17 September Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Final
18 September Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg), Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Final
19 September  Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg) Final, Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Final
20 September Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Final
21 September Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Final
22 September  Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Final
23 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Final
24 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Final

 

