When will India's fates for Olympics 2036 be known? IOC makes latest move for timeline

New Delhi:

India's ambitions for hosting the Olympics 2036 will not be known before mid-2029, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the addition of a Strategic Dialogue phase in the host selection process for "greater transparency and cost control". The decision was taken at the 146th Session of the global body in Lausanne on Wednesday.

The IOC's Future Host Commission chair, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, proposed the phase as the gathering approved the move through a vote. "Potential hosts wanted greater clarity. All stakeholders wanted greater transparency," said Grabar-Kitrovic, adding that the aim is to announce the 2036 host by the middle of 2029. India bids to host the Olympics 2036.

"Interested Parties will be shortlisted for 'Strategic Dialogue' in March 2027 and will have to answer the Future Host Questionnaire and submit core financial guarantees before being considered for the final evaluation stage, known as Targeted Dialogue," the IOC later stated.

Strategic Dialogue in March 2027, Targeted Dialogue in 2028

The Strategic Dialogue with the shortlisted interested parties will take place in March 2027. After the Strategic Dialogue phase, the Targeted Dialogue will begin in 2028. "Preferred host will have to update their submission. They will also have to submit a full set of guarantees. The final decision on the host for the 2036 Games will be taken at the session in mid 2029," Grabar-Kitarovic stated.

The IOC Executive Board proposed the additional phase as part of its review of the host selection process, a move that has temporarily halted future Olympic bids, including India's campaign to host the 2036 Games.

The bidding process was put on hold last year by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who stressed the need for broader discussions with prospective host nations before moving forward. India aims to host the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad positioned as the proposed host city.

According to the IOC, the revamped selection framework is intended to help candidate cities and nations develop their proposals in a more cost-effective manner. The process is also expected to provide greater planning certainty for governments while allowing enough time to build public backing for their bids.

India sends the Letter of Intent

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, IOC in October 2024. The Letter of Intent was sent on October 1, 2024, as India officially expressed interest in hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the country. Earlier this year, in August, the IOA had initiated discussions with the IOC's Future Host Commission regarding hosting the Summer Games in 2036. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again highlighted the country's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics.

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