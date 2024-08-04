When is Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match and who will be his opponent at Paris Games?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lakshya Sen.

Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen went down fighting against defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal of the men's singles at the Paris Games on Sunday, August 4. Lakshya, who was looking to become the second-ever Indian shuttler to reach a final at the Games, went down in straight games 20-22, 14-21 in a 54-minute contest.

Lakshya was already the first Indian man to play a semifinal of a badminton event in the Olympic Games and was looking to be second after PV Sindhu to enter into a final. But his dream run was halted by the tall defending champion Axelsen. But Lakshya is still in contention for a medal as he will play in a bronze playoff.

Lakshya to face Lee Zii Jia

Lakshya Sen will now be facing Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia for the bronze medal match. Lee went down to the 2023 World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the other semifinal 14-21, 15-21.

While Lakshya had a 1-7 head-to-head against Axelsen ahead of their semifinal, he has a much more favourable face-off against Lee. The Indian enjoys a 4-1 lead over the Malaysian and would fancy his chances of a historic bronze.

The bronze medal match is scheduled to take place on August 5. As per the Paris Olympics official website, the medal matches will begin at 6:00 PM IST with Lakshya's game against Lee to be played first. The Gold medal match will begin after 7:10 PM IST, as per the website schedule.