When and where to watch PV Sindhu's Japan Open final vs Akane Yamaguchi live on TV and stream online in India?

Tokyo:

PV Sindhu will compete for the Japan Open women's singles title against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the final. She aims to end a long wait for a BWF World Tour championship, as it marks her first appearance in a BWF World Tour title clash in two years and her maiden final at the Japan Open.

Sindhu entered the summit clash after overcoming China's Chen Yufei in the semifinal on Saturday, July 18. She took the opening game 21-19 and was leading 15-10 in the second when Yufei retired from the contest due to a hamstring injury.

The victory also helped Sindhu end a five-match losing run against Yufei. The two-time Olympic medallist had earlier defeated world No. 5 Han Yue during her campaign in Japan, continuing a strong run against high-ranked opponents.

"I'm very happy that I've gone to the final. For me every match mattered a lot from the first match, especially today's match. It was important from the beginning to be focused because when you play with the top-ranked players it's important that every point matters so winning that first game really mattered a lot,” Sindhu said after the match.

"I think these players whom she's beaten, she could have beaten. I think against Han Yue, she has an 8-1 record. I don't think Han Yue has the speed to actually handle Sindhu. Okuhara was a walkover and Chen Yufei I didn't see the match," India chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand analysed on the sidelines of the BWF World Championship anthem and mascot unveiling day.

The final will give Sindhu an opportunity to claim her first BWF World Tour title since winning the Syed Modi International in 2024. That tournament remains her most recent final appearance, in which she secured the championship.

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Broadcast Details

When is the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi’s Japan Open final will be played on Sunday, July 19.

At what time does the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final begin?

The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final clash will begin at around 8:10 AM IST.

Where is the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final match being played?

The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi match will be played in Tokyo, Japan.

Where can you watch PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final match on TV in India?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Japan Open final, won’t be broadcast live on TV.

Where can you watch the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final online in India?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open final will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

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