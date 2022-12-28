What's preventing India from emerging as sporting nation? Yoga guru who trained Sunil Gavaskar reveals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Akshar who trained the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Geeta Phogat

As the FIFA World Cup comes to a close, it brings a huge question to everybody's mind, how much time will it take India to reach the international stage in soccer? moreover, where are we lacking in making inroads into the World Cup of soccer? The likes of Croatia have bagged the third rank in World Cup and it has a population of 39 Lakhs. On the other hand, there is a country like India, the seventh largest democracy in the World but it still fails to qualify for the World Cup final. Sidhaa Akshar, a famous Yoga guru has revealed the answer behind it. To his reputation and credentials, he has trained the likes of Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden, Sunil Gavaskar, Geeta Phogat, and many others.

Responding to the lingering question about sports, Akshar said, 'the talent and potential that India has is immense and is unmatched. I am incredibly confident that over the next ten years, India will become a massive superpower to be reckoned within the sports world. India will unlock its true potential to become world-beaters and exponentially increase medal totals on the international stage. There have been numerous academic institutions that provide sports management courses and during the past ten-plus years, they have done some outstanding work. I can see that the students are interested and passionate about pursuing a career in sports'

The Indian sporting industry in 2021 has recorded a business of INR 9530 crore with 62% growth in one year. Additionally, the Khelo India movement has completely altered how people think about sports and perceive them. It supports athletes while they are in school and it aspires them to pursue a career in sports. Akshar further says that practicing Yoga can enable athletes to unlock their true potential and it is not only the key to a healthy body but also to a healthy mind and soul.

