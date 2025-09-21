What is the prize money Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won after loss in China Masters final? Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their second China Masters final as they went down to world champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae of the Republic of Korea. The Indian duo lost the showdown clash 21-19, 21-15.

New Delhi:

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty endured a heartbreaking loss in the China Masters 2025 final, going down to the world champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae of the Republic of Korea 21-19, 21-15 in 45 minutes on Sunday, September 21.

Satwik and Chirag were in their second consecutive final after the Hong Kong Open, but endured another runners-up finish in China at the Shenzhen Arena to the Korean top-seed. They were leading 11-7 in the opening game interval and then 14-7 after the resumption, but conceded their advantage with the Korean pair making a storming comeback to take the opener 21-19.

The two pairs fought tooth and nail in the second game as things went 11-10 at the interval in favour of the Koreans. Satwik and Chirag failed to find their rhythm in the second half as they fell 15-11 adrift and then lost the game and the match 21-15. This is the second time that the Indian duo has lost in the China Masters final after also being the runners-up in the 2023 edition.

Despite their loss, Satwik and Chirag will walk away with a handsome amount of prize money.

Prize money Satwik and Chirag won for runners-up finish

The total prize money for the event was USD 1,250,000 or INR 11.01 crore. For men's doubles events, winners walk away with a prize money of USD 92,500 or INR 81.48 lakhs. The runners-up will take USD 43,750 or INR 38.54 lakhs.

Talking about the other events, winners in the men's and women's singles earn 87,500 (INR 77.08 lakhs) each and champions in women's doubles and mixed doubles also bag the same amount as that of men's doubles.

For making the quarterfinal in the women's singles, PV Sindhu will walk away with USD 6,875 or INR 6.05 lakhs. Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty, both of whom endured first-round defeats in men's singles, will bag USD 1,250 or INR 1.10 lakhs