WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh likely to resign following sexual assault allegations

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh likely to resign

The Indian sporting community has been rattled by an explosive revelation made by Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday. Phogat alleged Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years. Wrestling stalwarts such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Anshu Malik joined her at Jantar Mantar and this is their second day of protest. The WFI president who also happens to be a Member of Parliament for the BJP rejected all the allegations made against him.

This is the second consecutive day of their protest and they attended a press conference to address the media about their demands. The wrestlers are also demanding to end the dictatorship that has been going around in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Looking into the matter, a few members of the sports ministry decided to meet 4 wrestlers and after an hour-long meeting, it is now being said that the WFI president might resign from his position. Vinesh Phogat has been in a continuous tussle with the Wrestling Federation of India since the Tokyo Olympic Games. Phogat said that several coaches exploited women at the National Camp in Lucknow. Vinesh further clarified that she never faced such exploitation.

Image Source : PTIWrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Top Indian wrestlers including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallist duo of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the second day straight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment. Babita, a former wrestler, arrived at the protest and heard the demands of the grapplers. Bajrang, Vinesh, Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who assembled at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday (January 18) and have been joined by several other wrestlers.

