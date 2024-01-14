'We salute your courage': Gautam Adani on J&K's para cricketer, vows Adani Foundation will reach him

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Amir Hussain Lone.

Jammu and Kashmir para-cricket team's captain Amir Hussain Lone has become an inspiration in a matter of few days. An armless cricketer Amir went viral on social media after news agency ANI shared a video of him showing unparalleled determination to play cricket. Taking note of the inspiring visuals, Adani Group's chairperson Gautam Adani 'saluted' the para cricketer.

Adani reshared the video on his official X account. The business typhoon was in awe of Amir and also vowed that his Adani Foundation would contact him soon. "This emotional story of Aamir is amazing! We salute your courage, dedication to the game and the spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances. Adani Foundation will contact you soon and provide you every possible support in this unique journey. Your struggle is an inspiration for all of us," Adani posted on his X account.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar also reshared the video on his X profile a day before. The Indian legend was also inspired by Amir's journey and even hoped to meet him and get his jersey. "And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Sachin wrote on his X profile.

Who is Amir Hussain Lone?

Amir Hussain Lone is a differently abled cricketer who captains the Jammu and Kashmir team in para cricket. He is a 34-year-old who suffered a fatal accident when he was just 8. Amir lost both his arms in his father's mill in an accident. The J&K star bowls with his legs and bats with the bat placed between his head and his shoulder. "After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone. No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me," Amir told ANI.

"I played nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018 I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket," he added.